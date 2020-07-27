James (illness) was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

James already had a steep climb to make the 49ers' regular-season roster due to a broken bone in his wrist and his standing well down the depth chart. Now with a positive test or exposure to the virus, he'll be away from the team for the time being until he passes the requisite number of tests. At the very least, James provides utility as a returner, averaging 23.4 yards on 43 kick returns and 7.5 yards on 45 punt returns in 29 career games.