James (ankle) did not participate during Thursday's practice session, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
James missed Weeks 2 through 5 while residing on injured reserve with a hamstring issue, and coach Kyle Shanahan relayed during postgame Sunday that the 25-year-old subsequently suffered an ankle injury during a blowout win over New England. James has collected 60 yards on three kick-return attempts and 20 yards on a pair of punt returns over the past two weeks, but at this point, it's unclear when he will be able to return to action.