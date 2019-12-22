James ripped off an 81-yard kickoff return but did not receive a target on offense in Saturday's 34-31 win over the Rams.

James made his mark on special teams with a season-high 81-yard kickoff return on the the 49ers' first drive of the game. The second-year wideout continues to serve as the team's fourth receiver, averaging 7.4 offensive snaps but receiving no targets over his last five contests. In fact, he has just six catches on the season, but has gained 165 yards (27.5 yards per reception) with those limited touches. James can't be relied upon in his current role heading into the final week of the regular season.