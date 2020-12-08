James only logged seven offensive snaps (11 on special teams) and was not targeted in Monday's 34-24 loss to Buffalo.

Brandon Aiyuk (reserve\COVID-19) returned from a one-week absence and pushed James from second down to fourth on the wide receiver depth chart with Kendrick Bourne sticking in the slot. Injuries allowed the 25-year-old to start the 49ers' three previous contest, and he turned one of those into a monster performance (nine catches for 184 yards and a touchdown against Green Bay in Week 9). With San Francisco's receiving corps back at full strength, James can safely be left on waivers heading into a Week 14 matchup with the Washington Football Team.