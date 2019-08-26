James caught all four of his targets for 66 yards in Saturday's preseason win over Kansas City.

James led all 49er wideouts in receptions and yards Saturday, as the team is giving him a good look to determine what role (if any) he will serve this season. The 23-year-old appeared to be on the bubble early this preseason, but Trent Taylor's (thumb) injury could open the door for him to start the year on the 53-man roster. Even if he can't claim Taylor's projected slot role, James would likely have use as a return man if he makes the cut.