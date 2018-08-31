James should have a spot on the 53-man roster, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

The rookie seventh-round pick caught seven of eight targets for 80 yards in Thursday's exhibition against the Chargers, finishing the preseason with a 15-192-1 receiving line. Taylor's emergence means the 49ers likely likely have just one spot left for either Kendrick Bourne, Aldrick Robinson or Aaron Burbridge (hamstring). At the top of the depth chart, Marquise Goodwin, Pierre Garcon and Trent Taylor are locked in as the regular group for three-wide sets, with Dante Pettis (knee) perhaps getting some chances to mix in. James could be a healthy inactive Week 1 in Minnesota.