49ers' Richie James: Likely earns roster spot
James should have a spot on the 53-man roster, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
The rookie seventh-round pick caught seven of eight targets for 80 yards in Thursday's exhibition against the Chargers, finishing the preseason with a 15-192-1 receiving line. Taylor's emergence means the 49ers likely likely have just one spot left for either Kendrick Bourne, Aldrick Robinson or Aaron Burbridge (hamstring). At the top of the depth chart, Marquise Goodwin, Pierre Garcon and Trent Taylor are locked in as the regular group for three-wide sets, with Dante Pettis (knee) perhaps getting some chances to mix in. James could be a healthy inactive Week 1 in Minnesota.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these dozen players won't be on his team at...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
You may overlook these 10 players when they come up in your queue, but you probably shouldn't....
-
Buyer beware with these busts
We're not saying they'll be bad. But you'll be glad you passed on these 12 bust candidates...
-
Breakouts you need to draft
You can't play it safe when building your Fantasy team, or you'll end up in sixth place. If...
-
Latest auction results
With 100 fictional dollars to spend, our crew built rosters in our final auction of the summer,...
-
No. 2 WR: Smith-Schuster vs. Robinson
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of JuJu Smith-Schuster...