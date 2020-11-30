James logged 88 percent of offensive snaps as a starter Sunday, catching his lone target for 29 yards in a 23-20 win over the Rams.

James was able to stick in the starting lineup even with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) being activated off of IR due to Brandon Aiyuk's (reserve/COVID-19) sudden absence. Even with a large share of the snap distribution, the speedy wideout was only targeted once. It is becoming clear that James' Week 9 explosion against the Packers (nine receptions, 184 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets) was an anomaly. The 25-year-old certainly has the athleticism to generate big plays, but he isn't getting enough looks to generate much fantasy value. James could find himself moving back down the depth chart if Aiyuk is able to return to the starting lineup for next Monday's tilt against the Bills now that Samuel has reclaimed his role as San Francisco's top receiving option.