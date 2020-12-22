James (ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.
James was absent from the 49ers' final drive of this past Sunday's loss to the Cowboys after tweaking his ankle. Although it was just a walkthrough, his presence at Tuesday's practice is an encouraging sign for his Week 16 status. The third-year receiver will aim to upgrade to full participation by the end of the week as he prepares for Saturday's game against the Cardinals. If he's able to play, he'll catch passes from C.J. Beathard because Nick Mullens (elbow) is done for the year.
