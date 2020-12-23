James (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Aside from lighting up the Packers for nine catches (on 13 targets) for 184 yards and a touchdown Week 9, James has combined for an 11-144-0 line on 16 targets over the last five games. He could be in store for a few more snaps than normal with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) unlikely to play again this season and Trent Taylor (undisclosed) going on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Having said that, Brandon Aiyuk is the clear No. 1 wide receiver for the 49ers, with James, Kendrick Bourne and Jordan Reed otherwise getting scraps.
