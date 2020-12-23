James (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Aside from lighting up the Packers for nine catches (on 13 targets) for 184 yards and one TD in Week 9, James has combined for an 11-144-0 line on 16 targets over the last five games. He could be in line for a few more snaps than normal with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) unlikely to play again this season and Trent Taylor (undisclosed) going on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Having said that, Brandon Aiyuk is the clear No. 1 wide receiver in the 49ers offense, with James, Kendrick Bourne and Jordan Reed otherwise getting scraps.
