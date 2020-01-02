49ers' Richie James: Mainly used on special teams
James had six receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown in 2019, spending most of his time as a return man for the 49ers.
James totaled 428 kick return yards and 264 punt return yards for leagues that account for those statistics. Outside of that, the speedy wideout was mainly used for the occasional deep shot, resulting in minimal fantasy value at best. James is under contract for next season, and will likely have to re-earn his spot on the 53-man roster with Trent Taylor likely to return healthy at the start of the 2020 campaign.
