49ers' Richie James: Makes 53-man roster
James was one of seven wide receivers kept on the 53-man roster following Saturday's deadline, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
James' inclusion on the final roster may come as a bit of a surprise given the volume of competition he was facing, but Trent Taylor (foot) and Jalen Hurd's (back) doubtful tags for Week 1 likely opened a spot for the speedy wideout. The 23-year-old filled in for Taylor as the team's starting slot receiver this preseason, so there is a chance he could go from narrowly making the cut to a potential starting role against the Buccaneers next Sunday. Even if that favorable scenario unfolds, James is too unproven (nine receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown in 2018) to be relied upon right out of the gates.
