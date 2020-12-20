James caught four of seven targets for 56 yards and lost a fumble during Sunday's 41-33 loss to the Cowboys.

James lost an early fumble on a punt return that resulted in a Dallas touchdown, but he bounced back to finish third on the team in receiving yardage as he recorded his best output since exploding onto the scene in his first appearance. He appeared to tweak his ankle later in the game and was not on the field for the final drive. It's certainly possible James' injury is nothing serious, but if he's suffering any ill effects next Saturday the 5-9 49ers could elect to hold him out of their tilt against the Cardinals as a precaution.