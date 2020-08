The 49ers placed James (wrist) on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

One day removed from coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list, James moves over to the NFI list due to his recovery from a broken wrist. He suffered the injury in June, which was expected to sideline him for at least two months. Thus, James' current standing on the roster is of no surprise.