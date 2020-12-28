James started and logged 51 offensive snaps (91 percent) Saturday, but he was held catchless (one target) in a 20-12 win over Arizona.

The 49ers were able to pound the rock with continued success against a Cardinals defense that was without Corey Peters (knee), the team's starting nose tackle and premier run stuffer. As a result, C.J. Beathard was only asked to throw the ball 22 times, and most of those targets went to tight ends and running backs. James did stick in the starting lineup opposite Brandon Aiyuk, which gives him some upside heading into a Week 17 matchup against Seattle, especially if the game script forces San Francisco to air it out.