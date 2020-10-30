James (ankle) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
James sat out practice this week and is expected to miss his fifth game of the season. Through the three games the third-year wide receiver has played, he hasn't been targeted, contributing most of his efforts as a kick and punt returner. James could've had an expanded role if he suited up because Deebo Samuel (hamstring) has been ruled out, but now Dante Pettis could handle some offensive reps behind presumptive starters Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne and Trent Taylor.