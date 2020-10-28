site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Richie James: Not practicing Wednesday
James (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The 25-year-old picked up the injury during Sunday's win over the Patriots. James has mostly contributed in the return game since returning from injured reserve for Week 6.
