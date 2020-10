James (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.

James didn't practice all week and is in danger of missing the upcoming Thursday night game against the Packers as well. Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne and Trent Taylor are expected to handle starting duties Sunday while Dante Pettis and practice squad wideout River Cracraft rotate in.