James has been ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Cardinals due to a hamstring injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

The 49ers have suffered yet another injury to their receiving corps. In Week 1, Brandon Aiyuk was absent with a hamstring issue of his own, while Deebo Samuel (foot), Jalen Hurd (knee), Chris Thompson (undisclosed) and Tavon Austin (knee) occupied spots on injured reserve. With James sidelined, San Francisco is down to just three healthy bodies at wide receiver: Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor and Dante Pettis.