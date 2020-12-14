James caught all three of his targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 23-15 loss to the Football Team.

Deebo Samuel (hamstring) went down on San Francisco's first offensive drive, opening the door for James to log 26 snaps on offense (32 percent) in addition to his 15 on special teams. The 5-foot-9 burner wasn't able to break off any big plays, which is necessary for him to be relevant in fantasy circles. Samuel will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of his injury, but there's a realistic chance his season is over. If he can't go Sunday, James would serve as the 49ers' third receiver against a terrible Dallas defense.