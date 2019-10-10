49ers' Richie James: Plays just six snaps on offense
James was not targeted in Monday's 31-3 win over the Browns.
James saw his usage fall off the map, as he was on the field for just eight percent of the 49ers' offensive snaps after receiving at least 35 percent in each of the previous three contests. There wasn't a wideout returning from injury to explain the sudden drop in playing time, so coach Kyle Shanahan simply decided to rely more heavily on his starting trio of Marquise Goodwin, Dante Pettis and Deebo Samuel. James wasn't providing much fantasy value prior to Monday's dud (four catches for 68 yards and a touchdown through four games), and a reduced role further buries the receiver's appeal heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Rams.
