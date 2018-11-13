49ers' Richie James: Reverts to special teams duties
James was not targeted in Monday's 27-23 loss to the Giants.
James made a splash last week with a 60-yard performance against the Raiders, but he was absent from the offensive gameplan against the Giants, even with Pierre Garcon (knee) missing the contest. The speedy wideout has some big-play ability, but he is simply too far down the depth chart to warrant fantasy consideration.
