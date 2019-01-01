James had three catches (five targets) for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 48-32 loss to the Rams.

James was granted the first start of his career on the last game of the season with Marquise Goodwin (calf) missing the contest and both Pierre Garcon (knee) and Dante Pettis (knee) on injured reserve. The seventh-round pick made the most of his opportunity, playing on every offensive snap (58) and catching his first touchdown pass. James spent most of the year limited to return duties, so it shouldn't be surprising that he finished the season with just nine catches for 130 yards. The biggest takeaway from the rookie's campaign was that he clearly usurped Trent Taylor on the depth chart down the stretch, putting him in a favorable spot to make the team next year in a similar return/reserve wideout role.