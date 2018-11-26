James caught both of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 27-9 loss to Tampa Bay.

Dante Pettis and Kendrick Bourne started in place of Marquise Goodwin (personal) and Pierre Garcon (knee), but it was James who was elevated to third on the depth chart in place of usual slot man Trent Taylor. The 2018 seventh-round pick also handled his usual return duties, recording 44 yards on three kick returns and six more yards on two punt returns. The surprising promotion shows the faith that the 49ers have in James, but he should be bumped out of the receiver rotation if Goodwin and Garcon are able to go Sunday against the Seahawks.