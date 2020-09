Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he expects James (wrist) to be cleared ahead of the 49ers' Sept. 13 season opener against the Cardinals, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Shanahan said in late August that he didn't expect James to be ready for Week 1, so this seems like an indication that the second-year pro's recovery is ahead of schedule. If he makes the roster and receives full medical clearance, James stands to contribute as a depth receiver and return man for the 49ers.