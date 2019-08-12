James caught six of seven targets for 31 yards in Saturday's preseason opener against the Cowboys.

James led all 49er receivers in targets and receptions, but he was unable to do much with the opportunities. The 23-year-old has an uphill battle if he wants to carve out a role on offense this season after the club used to high draft picks on wideouts. James may have caught a break after projected starting slot receiver Trent Taylor needed to undergo surgery to his foot this weekend. If the latter heals up before the regular season, then James' best shot to make the team will be on special teams.