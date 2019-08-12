49ers' Richie James: Six catches Saturday
James caught six of seven targets for 31 yards in Saturday's preseason opener against the Cowboys.
James led all 49er receivers in targets and receptions, but he was unable to do much with the opportunities. The 23-year-old has an uphill battle if he wants to carve out a role on offense this season after the club used to high draft picks on wideouts. James may have caught a break after projected starting slot receiver Trent Taylor needed to undergo surgery to his foot this weekend. If the latter heals up before the regular season, then James' best shot to make the team will be on special teams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Ridley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Goedert
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Guice
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football prep: Auction strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...