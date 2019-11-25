James technically started Sunday's win over Green Bay, but did not have a target and finished with just 12 snaps on offense.

James did not have a target, but did receive a carry for zero yards in addition to his usual duties on special teams. The speedy wideout has been used minimally this season, and that trend figures to continue as Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and George Kittle (knee/ankle) become healthier down the stretch. James is a non-factor heading into Sunday's tilt against the Ravens.