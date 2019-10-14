James did not receive a target in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Rams.

James remained exclusive to the special teams unit for the second consecutive week. The 24-year-old may have an opportunity to re-enter the receiving corps after Deebo Samuel (quadriceps) suffered an injury late in this contest. Kendrick Bourne (who had a catch Sunday) could also enter the fray, but neither wideout provides the upside of the receiver they could potentially replace, especially in a run-heavy offense. It's probably safe to leave James on waivers heading into Week 7.

