49ers' Richie James: Struggles at minicamp
James was outplayed by Trent Taylor during the offseason program, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
With the 49ers using draft picks on Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd, it's hard to see how they'd make space for both James and Taylor on the 53-man roster. There's even a chance both undersized wide receivers might be cut, as the team also two veteran wide receivers -- Kendrick Bourne and Jordan Matthews -- with experience playing from the slot. It sounds like James will need a big summer to stick around on the Week 1 roster, though he might be able to earn a spot strictly on the basis of his work as a return specialist.
More News
-
49ers' Richie James: Scores in first NFL start•
-
49ers' Richie James: Could get some extra run•
-
49ers' Richie James: Rips off huge touchdown return•
-
49ers' Richie James: Demoted from punt return duties•
-
49ers' Richie James: Held catchless in loss•
-
49ers' Richie James: Sees action in losing effort•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
Is Zero-RB still a thing? Do running backs matter? Dave Richard looks at the state of the position...
-
QB Tiers and Strategy 1.0
How should you tackle the quarterback position in 2019? Dave Richard breaks it down and gives...
-
WR Tiers and Strategy 1.0
How many elite wide receivers do you want on your team? Dave Richard looks at the state of...
-
TE Tiers and Strategy 1.0
Can you afford not to take one of the Big Three at tight end? Dave Richard looks at the state...
-
2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings
Fantasy expert Jen Ryan reveals her post-draft 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Fantasy Football 2019 rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...