49ers' Richie James: Two catches in win
James caught two passes (three targets) for 22 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers.
James saw most of his action from the slot again on Sunday, but was still limited in terms of actual production. The 24-year-old has just four catches through three games, although one of them (a 39-yard touchdown) showcased his big-play ability. James should continue to be worked in sporadically along with his usual return duties after Trent Taylor (foot) was transferred to injured reserve earlier this week.
