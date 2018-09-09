49ers' Richie James: Won't play Week 1
James is inactive due to coach's decision for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
James is near or at the bottom of the 49ers depth chart at wide receiver. With the team mostly healthy for Week 1, he draws the short straw and won't get to suit up. He'll have a better chance to play in the coming weeks when the team faces a few injuries, but he won't likely see much time on offense unless there are injuries to the position group.
