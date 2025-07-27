The 49ers activated Pearsall (hamstring) from the active/PUP list Sunday.

Pearsall started training camp on the active/PUP list while dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, which had also kept him sidelined during mandatory minicamp. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan expressed that the team was being overly cautious by holding the wideout out of practice -- both in OTAs and minicamp. This caution carried over into the start of training camp, and Pearsall is now set to return to practice Sunday. The 2024 first-rounder was solid in his injury-shortened rookie season, catching 31 of 46 targets for 400 yards and three scores over 11 regular-season games. The 49ers' top wideout, Brandon Aiyuk (knee), is still on PUP as he recovers from a torn ACL, which likely leaves Jauan Jennings, Pearsall, and Demarcus Robinson to round out the starting wide receiver group Week 1. However, Jennings has expressed frustration as he seeks an extension, and Robinson could be suspended before the regular season due to a DUI charge; so, Pearsall could be in line for WR1 or WR2 reps to begin the 2025 campaign.