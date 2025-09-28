Pearsall (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Jaguars, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

A knee injury hampered Pearsall in practice during Week 4 prep, resulting in a DNP on Wednesday and limited sessions Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, the second-year pro told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area that he'd play that day if there was a game, and now that Sunday has arrived, he'll be out there as he normally is for the 49ers offense. Considering fellow WR Jauan Jennings (ankle/shoulder) reportedly will have his snaps monitored, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Pearsall is lined up to be Brock Purdy's (left shoulder/toe) top pass catcher in the quarterback's return to action.