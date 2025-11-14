Pearsall (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pearsall has maintained his activity level in his first two official practices since he suffered a PCL injury in his right knee Week 4. He also told Vic Tafur of The Athletic on Thursday that he's "feeling like myself" now, but it remains to be seen how he'll be listed, if at all, on the 49ers' final injury report of the week Friday ahead of Sunday's contest at Arizona. If Pearsall is able to suit up this weekend, he'll be working with normal starting signal-caller Brock Purdy (toe), who practiced fully Thursday before coach Kyle Shanahan announced on KNBR San Francisco that the QB was returning to action.