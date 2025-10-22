Pearsall (knee) will not participate in Wednesday's practice, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Pearsall remains sidelined at practice after having missed San Francisco's last three games, and coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the team will continue monitoring the second-year wideout before making a decision about his status for Sunday's game against the Texans. For any chance of retaking the field versus Houston, Pearsall will almost certainly have to practice in at least a limited fashion Thursday and/or Friday. If Pearsall remains sidelined Week 8, all of Demarcus Robinson, Malik Turner, Skyy Moore and Jordan Watkins will be candidates for increased workloads behind Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne.