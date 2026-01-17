Pearsall (knee) is listed as active Saturday in Seattle, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Pearsall thus will be making only his second appearance since Week 15 due to the PCL injury that has forced nine absences this season, including last Sunday's wild-card win at Philadelphia. The 49ers lost TE George Kittle to a torn Achilles in that contest, so a few more targets will be available to the rest of the team's pass catchers Saturday. In five outings in the second half of the campaign, Pearsall hauled in 16 of 24 targets for 201 yards and no touchdowns.