Pearsall (ankle/knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

After sitting out the 49ers' Week 16 win at Indianapolis due to a sprained ankle and an aggravation of his previous PCL injury, Pearsall will return to action Week 17 following consecutive limited practices Wednesday through Friday. Considering he wasn't able to log a full session during that span, he may not be poised for his typical weekly snap share of 70-plus percent, which he's earned in six of his eight appearances this season. Nevertheless, with TE George Kittle (ankle) inactive Sunday, Pearsall and the rest of San Francisco's available pass catchers are candidates for more targets from QB Brock Purdy.