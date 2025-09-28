Pearsall (knee) returned to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pearsall missed about one quarter's worth of time in the second half due to a right knee injury, which may have been an aggravation of the knee issue that impacted his practice reps during Week 4 prep. In any case, He'll be looking to buil upon the 4-46-0 line on five targets that he compiled before his exit.