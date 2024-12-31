Pearsall finished with eight receptions on 10 targets for 141 yards and a touchdown while adding six rushing yards on two attempts in Monday's 40-34 loss to Detroit.

Pearsall experienced a true fantasy breakout after weeks of inconsistent play over the second half of the season. The first-round pick finished only behind fellow rookie wideout Malik Nabers (7-171-2) for top honors in receiving yards for Week 17. The unfortunate news for Pearsall's potential managers in Week 18 is that starting quarterback Brock Purdy (elbow) exited Monday's contest with an injury to his throwing elbow, which could jeopardize his availability in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cardinals. Either way, Pearsall's strong play on MNF is a bright sign for the wideout's future as we look ahead to the 2025 campaign.