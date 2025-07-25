Pearsall (hamstring) is considered healthy and just needs to build endurance before getting clearance for training camp, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

There may nonetheless be some concern about the offseason hamstring injury lingering until Pearsall makes it through a few practices without any setbacks. Prior reports suggested he'd likely be ready for practice this weekend, at which point he can continue making his case for steady snaps and targets in 2025. Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is also on the PUP list but may remain there much longer than Pearsall, while Demarcus Robinson is practicing but could be suspended before Week 1. That leaves Pearsall and Jauan Jennings as the safest bets for WR snaps early in the season, although Pearsall's hamstring and Jennings' contract-related frustration have raised some questions there as well. Jennings is practicing, however, with Pearsall apparently set to join him soon enough.