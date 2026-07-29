49ers' Ricky Pearsall: Concern over knee issue

The 49ers have some "concern" about Pearsall's latest knee issue and are "exploring all options" when it comes to what the next step will be in addressing it, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

Pearsall didn't practice Wednesday because of swelling in the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, and it remains to be seen when he'll be able to return to the field. It's an injury that the wideout has dealt with on and off since Week 4 of last season, and Wagoner suggests that surgical solutions may be explored to resolve the issue. For now, with Christian Kirk (calf) also missing practice, added WR reps behind Mike Evans are available for the likes of Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing and De'Zhaun Stribling.