Pearsall caught three of four targets for 42 yards in a 22-19 exhibition win against Las Vegas on Saturday.

All of Pearsall's action came on the 49ers' first drive, when he accounted for over half of his team's yardage. There has been plenty of talk about a potential Pearsall breakout campaign in his second NFL season, and that should only get louder after the University of Florida product displayed impressive chemistry with starting QB Brock Purdy during the pair's lone series together Saturday. It's worth noting, however, that neither Jauan Jennings (calf) nor Brandon Aiyuk (ACL) played Saturday -- when all three are healthy, Pearsall will likely face more competition for targets, and tight end George Kittle should again be a big factor in the 49ers' air attack as well.