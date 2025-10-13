Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Pearsall (knee) will be evaluated Wednesday to see if he'll be able to practice this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Pearsall has missed two weeks of practice since injuring the PCL in his right knee Week 4 against the Jaguars, but like QB Brock Purdy, the wide receiver resumed conditioning work on the side last Thursday, indicating that he's making progress in his recovery. Wednesday's practice report will reveal whether or not Pearsall was able to mix into drills, but the 49ers appear to be getting healthier, with Purdy and TE George Kittle (hamstring) all potentially returning to practice in the near future.