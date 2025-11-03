Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Pearsall (knee) has a chance to play Sunday against the Rams, but will be evaluated mid-week, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Pearsall hasn't seen game action since Week 4, but the wideout appears to be inching closer to a return. Added context on that front will be arrive no later than Wednesday, when the 49ers post their first Week 10 injury report. With Brandon Aiyuk (knee) still not ready to have his practice window opened, the team's top healthy WRs are currently Jauan Jennings, Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson.