Pearsall (knee) may be able to return to action in Week 7 against Atlanta, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pearsall will miss his second straight game Sunday versus Tampa Bay due to a lingering knee injury. However, Schefter suggests that the second-year wideout may be closing in on a return to action. If Pearsall does manage to get back on the field in Week 7, that would be a big boost to a San Francisco air attack that is still without TE George Kittle (hamstring) and QB Brock Purdy (toe), both of whom could also return Week 7. WR Jauan Jennings (knee) missed last Thursday's win against the Rams alongside Pearsall, but he's looking likely to play this Sunday, per Schefter.