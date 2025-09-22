Pearsall racked up eight receptions on 11 targets for 117 yards in Sunday's 16-15 victory over the Cardinals.

Pearsall was the last man standing for the 49ers' starting passing offense with Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder), George Kittle (hamstring) and Jauan Jennings (ankle) all missing Sunday's tilt. The 24-year-old Pearsall was up to the task, finishing as the club's leading receiver while making several key drive-extending grabs. Expect Pearsall to continue spearheading San Francisco's depleted receiver room -- potentially with his starting QB back under center -- against the Jaguars next Sunday.