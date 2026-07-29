49ers' Ricky Pearsall: Dealing with knee swelling

Pearsall (knee) is dealing with knee swelling in the early stages of training camp, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Pearsall's swelling is in the same knee that caused him to deal with injuries during the 2025 season, Tafur reports, making this a situation worth monitoring. A healthy training camp would position Pearsall as a clear starter for the 49ers alongside new top wideout Mike Evans, but the 2024 first-rounder has had issues staying on the field consistently to begin his NFL career. Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, there is some concern regarding the wideout's injury, with "all options" reportedly being explored by the team at this time.