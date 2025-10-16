default-cbs-image
Pearsall (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Considering Pearsall has yet to practice in any capacity this week due to a PCL issue in his right knee, he seemingly is trending toward a third consecutive absence, something that may be confirmed on Friday's injury report. Fellow WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (calf) joined Pearsall as a DNP on Thursday, while Jauan Jennings (ankle/rib/shoulder), Skyy Moore (ankle) and Jordan Watkins (calf) all were limited. At the moment, Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson are the only healthy options at the position on the active roster.

