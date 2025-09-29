Pearsall (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Pearsall dealt with a knee injury last week and was able to suit up Sunday versus the Jaguars, but while attempting to tap his feet in bounds down the left sideline in the third quarter, he was gimpy afterward and logged just one more play the rest of the way. He told David Lombardi of SFStandard.com afterward that he felt some discomfort and instability in his right knee, and coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that the 49ers believe the second-year wide receiver has just a "minor PCIL" injury, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. Position mate Jauan Jennings (ankle/ribs) also was listed as a DNP on Monday, so the pair will be monitored in the coming days to get a sense of their chances to suit up Thursday at the Rams.