Pearsall said he felt some pain and instability after he fell hard on his knee in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Pearsall tried to gut through the injury but returned for just one play before deciding to shut things down for the remainder of the day during the second half of the Niners' eventual loss. San Francisco has a quick Week 5 turnaround ahead of Thursday night's upcoming divisional battle with the Rams in Los Angeles. If Pearsall can't get up for that one, the 49ers will again be relying on Kendrick Bourne to play significant offensive snaps alongside Jauan Jennings and Demarcus Robinson.